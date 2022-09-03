SpaceChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1,825.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.