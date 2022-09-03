SparkPoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $230,710.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

