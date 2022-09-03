Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 361,152 shares.The stock last traded at $60.82 and had previously closed at $62.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

