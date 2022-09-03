Sperax (SPA) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Sperax (SPA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Sperax has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and approximately $553,295.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.56 or 0.07843724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00162620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00307820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00767408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00585638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,410,296 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,126,640 coins. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io.

Sperax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

