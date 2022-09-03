Splintershards Price Reaches $0.0552 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Splintershards has a market cap of $44.55 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002215 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00038406 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000234 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083470 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 911,386,465 coins and its circulating supply is 807,593,554 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.