Splyt Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million (SHOPX)

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Splyt coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splyt has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Splyt has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.
Splyt Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Splyt Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.