Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $183.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $104.42 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

