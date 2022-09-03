Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $183.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $104.42 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.