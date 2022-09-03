Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 59678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

