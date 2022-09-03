Stably USD Market Capitalization Tops $462,882.40 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,882.40 and approximately $16,726.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

