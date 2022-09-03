StaFi Market Cap Tops $19.71 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StaFi has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

