Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

