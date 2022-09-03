Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Up to $22.93

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $23.70. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 17,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $15,497,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.