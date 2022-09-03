State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of Seneca Foods worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $332.39 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.