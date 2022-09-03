State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of EPAC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.72. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

