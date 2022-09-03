State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $788.09 million, a PE ratio of -34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

