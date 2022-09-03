State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $788.09 million, a PE ratio of -34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $27.85.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
