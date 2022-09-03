State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.