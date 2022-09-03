State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,836 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.