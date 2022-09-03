State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

