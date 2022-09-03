State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Hawkins worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawkins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 12.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

