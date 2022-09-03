State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.3 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

