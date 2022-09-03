State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

