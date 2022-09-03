Stater (STR) One Day Volume Hits $9,547.00

Stater (STR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Stater has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Stater has a total market cap of $65,738.79 and $9,547.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Stater Coin Profile

STR is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Stater Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.