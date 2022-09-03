Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.60 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $362,349.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00593163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00263930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,591,489 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

