Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $87.66 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00596413 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00265139 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016778 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003757 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
