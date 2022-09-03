Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.31. 65,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,030,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Stem

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,107.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,042 shares of company stock worth $8,444,933. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.