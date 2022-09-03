Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ASLE stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerSale will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AerSale by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

