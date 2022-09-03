Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

