StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $33.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.73.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
