StockNews.com Downgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

