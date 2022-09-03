StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AINV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $867.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 500,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 45.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,627 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 348,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

