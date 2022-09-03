StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Stock Up 4.6 %
NYSE COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.58. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
