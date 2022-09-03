StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.58. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

