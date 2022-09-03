StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.