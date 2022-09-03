StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.