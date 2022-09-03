StockNews.com Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,169,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,169,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

