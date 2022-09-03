StockNews.com Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.40.
Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ANET opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,169,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,169,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
