StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.