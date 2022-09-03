Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.75 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002865 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017061 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,615,217 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
