Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.19 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.23 or 0.00092146 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $60.85 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
