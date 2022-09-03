Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.19 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.23 or 0.00092146 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $60.85 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.