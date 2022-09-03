Strike Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.22 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $60.65 million and $6.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $18.18 or 0.00091261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.01563229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00831087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015857 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,055 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.