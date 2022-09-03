Strike Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.22 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $60.65 million and $6.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $18.18 or 0.00091261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.01563229 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00831087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015857 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,055 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
