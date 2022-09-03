StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1,809.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $14.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 2,457.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,929,152,294 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.