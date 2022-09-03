STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

STVG stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.64. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of £132.69 million and a P/E ratio of 685.37.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

