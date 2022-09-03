Suku (SUKU) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

