Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SMMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.34. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group



Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

