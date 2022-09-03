Sumokoin (SUMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,247.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $802,351.08 and $2,247.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00776433 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,263,335 coins and its circulating supply is 47,563,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

