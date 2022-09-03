SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 282,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 310.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,056,780 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,352,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 210,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 337,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

