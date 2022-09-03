SunContract (SNC) Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (SNC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $248,750.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

