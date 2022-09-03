SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

SSY stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

