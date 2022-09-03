Supercars (CAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,678.00

Supercars (CAR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Supercars has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $35,678.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supercars token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Supercars

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

