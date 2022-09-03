SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Tops $820,124.51

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $820,124.51 and approximately $555.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,737,423 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.