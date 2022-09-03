sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $66.00 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $81.23 million and approximately $66.00 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 80,194,342 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

