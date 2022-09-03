sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $87.39 million and $32.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 86,485,104 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

